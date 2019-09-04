As Fmc Com (FMC) Stock Price Rose, Sandhill Capital Partners Raised by $1.21 Million Its Position; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Decreased Its Realty Income (O) Stake by $314,995; Market Valuation Declined

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 4,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 5,080 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 9,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $75.46. About 1.62 million shares traded or 3.06% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp Com (FMC) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 15,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 263,745 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26M, up from 247,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.1. About 954,650 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SEEKING LONG-TERM SUPPLY COMMITMENTS – CEO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 15/03/2018 – Newest Fully Electric Truck Will be Even Better Than Imagined; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,383 shares to 11,412 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 5,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust Comm owns 6,948 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 195 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Conning owns 4,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 43,340 were reported by Mason Street Advsr. Cohen Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 6.80M shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 6,001 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 117,620 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc accumulated 0.28% or 17,324 shares. Charter Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 4,712 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 0.04% stake. Aviva Public Ltd Com accumulated 168,002 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.34% or 66,951 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Lc accumulated 6,323 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 0% or 32,019 shares.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $262.63 million for 22.73 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,247 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Of America has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). S&Co holds 32,102 shares. 218 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 394,872 shares. New York-based Cohen Steers Inc has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 22,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.02% or 7,039 shares. Fmr Ltd Company stated it has 2.62 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 55,411 shares. Sun Life has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 229 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 677,594 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Financial Bank Pa has invested 1.41% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).