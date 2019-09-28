As Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake; Modera Wealth Management Raised Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $411,976

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 35.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 37,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 68,760 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, down from 106,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $627.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 95,306 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 25,665 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, up from 23,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.87% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Highstreet Asset Management has 11,646 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.15M shares. Everett Harris And Communications Ca has invested 0.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Carroll Assoc has 0.12% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.27% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Edgestream Limited Partnership holds 1.5% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 72,237 shares. Mechanics Bancshares Department owns 0.15% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,624 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.09% or 2,560 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Com holds 1.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 27,562 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Liability Co invested in 1,555 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors owns 0.06% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 15,303 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,142 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.32% or 19,841 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Investors Lc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,702 shares to 133,622 shares, valued at $17.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,754 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2019 Guidance Tepid – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 14, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Could Amgen’s Latest Bad News Boost the Chances of More Acquisitions? – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion down 8% premarket on Amgen challenge of Soliris patents – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FLY Leasing Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Analyst says staggered 737 MAX return might be easier for Boeing – Wichita Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Six Months Of Struggling, Boeing Is Ready To Take Off Again – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spirit AeroSystems Will Fly – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,592 shares to 31,825 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).