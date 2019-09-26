As Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position; Caprock Group Increased Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.21 Million as Market Value Declined

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,143 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85M, up from 3,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.53M shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership; 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 25/04/2018 – Will Amazon Bend the Cost Curve for Health Care? (Video); 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 35.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 37,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 68,760 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 106,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $629.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 178,235 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $511.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,632 shares to 6,371 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,090 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Temasek (Private) Limited reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old West Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 250 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Limited Liability accumulated 726 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Country Club Tru Na stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 3,746 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Saturna Capital invested in 1,868 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invs has invested 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild Invest Il holds 2,103 shares. 2,666 are held by Ftb Advisors. 11,504 are owned by Botty Limited Liability. Next Century Growth Llc holds 3,003 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. New England And Retirement Gru Inc holds 1.66% or 2,164 shares in its portfolio. Hhr Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 29,877 shares or 4.23% of their US portfolio. Aspen Invest Mngmt stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mengis Management owns 0.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,006 shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 19,636 shares to 108,406 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 4,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.91 EPS, up 154.67% or $1.16 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FLY’s profit will be $59.28M for 2.65 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Fly Leasing Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.52% negative EPS growth.

