As Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Stock Rose, Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake; Ironwood Pharma Cl A Ord (IRWD) Market Value Declined While Ecor1 Capital Upped by $2.74 Million Its Position

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Ironwood Pharma Cl A Ord (IRWD) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 274,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.11M, up from 4.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharma Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 1.71M shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood pleas with investors: Don’t give us Alex Denner $IRWD @BrittanyMeiling; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRWD); 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 03/05/2018 – IRONWOOD & ALLERGAN REPORT SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO PHARMA; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals said biotech activist investor Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital hopes to join its board; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Business from Commercial and

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 35.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 37,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 68,760 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 106,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $627.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 95,306 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders

Analysts await Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.91 EPS, up 154.67% or $1.16 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FLY’s profit will be $59.28M for 2.65 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Fly Leasing Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Airline Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirit AeroSystems Will Fly – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon To Fly Two Freighters Of Relief Supplies For Dorian Survivors – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,466 shares to 17,948 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 18,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Presents At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Completes Separation of Cyclerion Therapeutics and Becomes a Gastrointestinal (GI)-focused Healthcare Company – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ironwood completes Cyclerion spin-off – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ironwood Announces Effectiveness of Cyclerion Form 10 Registration Statement – Business Wire” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Allergan Initiate Patient Dosing in Phase II Clinical Trial of MD-7246 in Patients with Abdominal Pain Associated with IBS-D – Business Wire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $989.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Ord (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 402,289 shares to 597,711 shares, valued at $61.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kezar Life Sciences Ord by 273,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,293 shares, and cut its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Ord.