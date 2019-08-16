As Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Shares Rose, Mangrove Partners Has Increased Its Stake by $1.62 Million; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Cut Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $7.16 Million

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 124,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 136,729 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25 million, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.61% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 61.39M shares traded or 179.21% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57M shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Fly Leasing’s (NYSE:FLY) Share Price Gain of 52% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Textron – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Former FedEx Pilot Warns Lawmakers Of Cargo Safety Gap – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hawaiian Airlines Continues Expanding With Vegas-Maui Flights – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,650 shares to 822,400 shares, valued at $26.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.