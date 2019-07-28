As Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Share Price Rose, United Services Automobile Association Lowered Its Position by $585,000; Nfc Investments Upped Holding in Air Lease (AL) by $597,550 as Stock Rose

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 17,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 377,650 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, up from 360,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 525,903 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,800 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 171,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 88,524 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 7.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

Analysts await Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 61.11% or $0.55 from last year’s $0.9 per share. FLY’s profit will be $47.06 million for 2.98 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Fly Leasing Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% EPS growth.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 338,470 shares to 353,205 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) by 28,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

