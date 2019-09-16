As Fly Leasing (FLY) Shares Rose, Holder Donald Smith & Company Has Cut by $8.29 Million Its Stake; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in Bankamerica (BAC) by $1.04 Million as Stock Value Rose

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Fly Leasing (FLY) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 487,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.30M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Fly Leasing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $661.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 233,622 shares traded or 0.06% up from the average. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bankamerica Corp (BAC) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 36,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 175,586 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, up from 139,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bankamerica Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66 million shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch B.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Britain’s G4S looks beyond small change in cash revolution; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 15 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $431.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 1,754 shares to 17,060 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,820 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8.27 million were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Comm Can. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7,666 shares. Cadence Retail Bank Na reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 120,582 are held by Fincl Architects. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 132,707 shares. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rafferty Asset Ltd Co reported 1.56M shares. Park Oh stated it has 0.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kempner Management has invested 4.89% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parsons Inc Ri has 65,956 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Horrell Capital Mgmt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 41,631 shares. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 15,725 shares. Check Cap Management Ca reported 11,397 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Ltd Com accumulated 190,192 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 73,289 shares.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (NYSE:KEP) by 117,683 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $25.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Era Group (NYSE:ERA) by 272,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond S Shipping.

Analysts await Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, up 154.67% or $1.16 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FLY’s profit will be $59.28M for 2.79 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Fly Leasing Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.52% negative EPS growth.