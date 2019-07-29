As Fly Leasing Adr (FLY) Valuation Rose, Lazard Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Norinchukin Bank The Increased Its Stake by $413,058

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Adr (FLY) by 92.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 171,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,900 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206,000, down from 186,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fly Leasing Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 88,524 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 7.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 9,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 335,169 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60 million, up from 325,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.73M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS

Analysts await Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to report earnings on August, 22 before the open. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 61.11% or $0.55 from last year’s $0.9 per share. FLY’s profit will be $47.06M for 2.98 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Fly Leasing Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finan (NYSE:SNV) by 274,351 shares to 745,438 shares, valued at $25.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc (NYSE:WM) by 257,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semi (NYSE:TSM).

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorganchase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 21,428 shares to 305,937 shares, valued at $30.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 245,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 859,112 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Coinc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Insur Enter Limited reported 7,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na holds 464,069 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 21,230 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Horizon Limited Liability Com holds 27,977 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement owns 2.78M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Shoker Counsel Inc owns 16,957 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 8,230 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 3.72M shares or 1.12% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10,746 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eos Mngmt LP stated it has 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Davidson Inv Advsr stated it has 241,413 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 250,687 shares.