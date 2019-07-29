As Flws/1 (FLWS) Stock Rose, Mackay Shields Has Decreased Holding by $549,000; Texas Instruments (TXN) Market Valuation Rose While Calamos Advisors Has Raised Stake

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 2,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,831 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.48M, up from 161,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28M shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Flws/1 (FLWS) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 30,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,496 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 113,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Flws/1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 153,612 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 56.79% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $24.42 million activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $743,400 was made by PATSLEY PAMELA H on Wednesday, February 6. XIE BING also sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, January 30 Kozanian Hagop H sold $785,791 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 7,800 shares. Van Haren Julie also sold $1.60M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $601,658 were sold by Whitaker Darla H. 1,435 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $145,203 were sold by Barker Ellen.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 162,288 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment accumulated 3.24% or 68,670 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 11,973 shares. Smithfield Tru Commerce holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 9,084 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Lc holds 2,264 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Ny has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 566 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt invested in 56,200 shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bristol John W And New York accumulated 2.66% or 913,095 shares. 74,280 were reported by Tctc Holdg Limited Co. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 4,113 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 234,269 were reported by Advisors Asset Management Inc. Guardian Comm has 87,081 shares. Daiwa Grp accumulated 37,066 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (Prn) by 16.50M shares to 32.10 million shares, valued at $45.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh (Prn) by 3.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.07M shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 12,700 shares to 51,245 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 237,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FLWS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.94 million shares or 13.45% more from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% or 271,674 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prns has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 446,354 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.05% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Mackenzie owns 0.01% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 327,378 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 383,104 shares. Barclays Public Llc invested in 79,332 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com stated it has 235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 27,881 shares. 42,921 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.09 million shares or 1.97% of all its holdings.