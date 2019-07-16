As Flws/1 (FLWS) Share Value Rose, J Goldman & Company LP Lifted Its Stake by $6.15 Million; Credit Capital Investments Position in Bank Amer (BAC) Lowered by $675,000

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 42.93 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO PAUL DONOFRIO SPEAKS ON CALL WITH REPORTERS; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference On May 16, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Oil to Hit $80 a Barrel in Second Quarter, Says BofA’s Blanch (Video); 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – “STRONG CLIENT ACTIVITY, COUPLED WITH A GROWING GLOBAL ECONOMY AND SOLID U.S. CONSUMER ACTIVITY, LED TO RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS”; 28/03/2018 – Media Alert: Flip™ FAQ for New Contactless Payment Device for Cryptocurrencies; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 18/05/2018 – UOB ceasing foreign currency banknotes import in Taiwan; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Equity Trading Increases 38% (Video)

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Flws/1 (FLWS) by 130.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 341,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 604,051 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 262,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Flws/1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.69. About 322,203 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 56.79% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $92.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 114,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.63 billion for 10.22 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nordea Invest Mngmt accumulated 7.63M shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 229,207 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc reported 125,363 shares. Provise Management Grp Limited Co accumulated 81,108 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Anderson Hoagland And has 219,816 shares. Northcoast Asset Lc accumulated 1.77% or 982,041 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rothschild Investment Il invested in 0.82% or 252,521 shares. Daiwa Securities owns 664,542 shares. Lansdowne (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership invested in 5.95% or 9.71 million shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 14.11M shares. 1.28M are owned by Mason Street Advsr Limited. Baxter Bros stated it has 0.42% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 9,788 shares to 7,712 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polarityte Inc by 311,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,446 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XRT).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $900,310 activity. Leap Arnold P had sold 2,000 shares worth $34,060. $85,500 worth of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) was sold by ELMORE LEONARD J on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FLWS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.94 million shares or 13.45% more from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 1,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright Associate stated it has 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Ajo LP reported 191,502 shares. 2,442 are owned by Royal Bank Of Canada. D E Shaw And Company owns 0.01% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 506,337 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Geode Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 340,983 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp owns 69,489 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Earnest Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Amer International Gru reported 0% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 5,500 shares. 202,729 are owned by Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 0.01% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).