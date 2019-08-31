As Flushing Finl (FFIC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Alphaone Investment Services Decreased Holding by $1.09 Million; Pura Vida Investments Has Raised Its Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Holding by $3.28 Million

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 96,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 294,842 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 198,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 187,866 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Flushing Finl Corp (FFIC) by 53.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 51,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.23% . The institutional investor held 45,054 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, down from 96,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Flushing Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 29,915 shares traded. Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) has declined 19.94% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $42.6 MLN, DOWN 1.0% QTR-OVER-QTR AND 1.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial 1Q EPS 39c; 30/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP FFIC.O – QTRLY CORE DILUTED EPS WAS $0.37,DOWN 7.5% YOY; 19/04/2018 – Flushing Bank Leases New Chinatown Branch Location; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Flushing Financial; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Record Commercial Business Loan Originations; 10.5% Annualized Net Loan Growth; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flushing Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIC)

Since May 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $9,803 activity.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 133,020 shares to 133,152 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC).

Investors sentiment is 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 3 investors sold FFIC shares while 34 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 21.55 million shares or 0.40% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc owns 42,855 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) for 126,721 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% or 181,523 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited holds 14,758 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 39,799 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 19,633 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 24,100 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 60,780 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc reported 105,938 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 7,457 shares. Moreover, Martin & Incorporated Tn has 0.41% invested in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 87,794 shares.

Analysts await Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FFIC’s profit will be $12.29 million for 10.96 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Flushing Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Flushing Bank Hosts Grand Opening Reception for New Chinatown Location – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Flushing Bank Sponsored Cantonese Opera at Chinatown Community Center – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flushing Financial Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flushing Financial Announces the Death of Former Chairman, John E. Roe, Sr. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs STAAR Surgical’s IDE for Collamer lens – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RS, GWW, STAA – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Share Price Increased 242% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CRUS, EGOV, SPWR and MYGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested in 42,571 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 7,700 were reported by Quantbot Technologies L P. Grandeur Peak Glob Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 18,279 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Limited Company holds 0.05% or 46,444 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 60,300 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 0.56% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 148,772 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Company stated it has 119,869 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 25,017 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% or 20,736 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp accumulated 66,878 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 2,103 were reported by Group One Trading Limited Partnership.