As Flushing Finl Com (FFIC) Market Valuation Declined, Teton Advisors Upped Position; Mirae Asset Global Investments Maintains Position in Suntrust Bks (STI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 71.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 9,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 23,528 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 13,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.7. About 803,487 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.20%; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST EFFICIENCY RATIO TO FALL BELOW 60% IN NEXT 12 MOS: CEO; 16/04/2018 – TTEC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC – IS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT WHATSOEVER; 22/03/2018 – Shake Shack Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 22/05/2018 – Federman & Sherwood Investigates SunTrust Bank, Inc. for Data Breach; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Suntrust Banks Inc $850m 7Y +108

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Flushing Finl Corp Com (FFIC) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 37,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.23% . The institutional investor held 665,572 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.78M, up from 628,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Flushing Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 13,306 shares traded. Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) has declined 19.94% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 16/03/2018 Flushing Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flushing Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIC); 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial 1Q EPS 39c; 25/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP FFIC.O – QTRLY CORE DILUTED EPS WAS $0.37,DOWN 7.5% YOY; 30/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 19/04/2018 – Flushing Bank Leases New Chinatown Branch Location; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS 37C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $42.6 MLN, DOWN 1.0% QTR-OVER-QTR AND 1.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 162,575 shares to 154,690 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 3,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,265 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

