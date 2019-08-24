As Flushing Financial (FFIC) Share Price Declined, Frontier Capital Management Co Lifted Position; Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Eqt (EQT) by $5.30 Million

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 264,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 712,762 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78 million, down from 977,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.81% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 12.07M shares traded or 136.84% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Global Industrial Automation Co Piab to Investor AB Unit; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DAVID L. PORGES AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Steadfast Adds First Data, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 08/05/2018 – EQT Corp Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN EQT CORP – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 23/05/2018 – EQT ACQUIRES ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 41,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.23% . The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.17M, up from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Flushing Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 94,901 shares traded or 48.26% up from the average. Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) has declined 19.94% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $42.6 MLN, DOWN 1.0% QTR-OVER-QTR AND 1.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP FFIC.O – QTRLY CORE DILUTED EPS WAS $0.37,DOWN 7.5% YOY; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flushing Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIC); 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial 1Q EPS 39c; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS 37C, EST. 45C; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Flushing Financial; 19/04/2018 – Flushing Bank Leases New Chinatown Branch Location; 18/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 Flushing Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $612,567 activity. 1,085 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. $24,992 worth of stock was bought by Cary A. Bray Jr. on Monday, April 1. Another trade for 12,660 shares valued at $263,328 was made by McNally Robert Joseph on Friday, March 29. 6,000 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $118,740 were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue. Shares for $21,259 were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV on Monday, April 1.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 38,413 shares or 0% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 155,823 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Sound Shore Mgmt Ct invested 2.31% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 323,270 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 0.16% or 5.07 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 390,315 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 529,647 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 210,814 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 34,649 are owned by Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.19% or 153,893 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 42,772 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 1.31M shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 133,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 59,226 shares to 305,176 shares, valued at $16.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 118,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,022 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment is 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 3 investors sold FFIC shares while 34 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 21.55 million shares or 0.40% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) for 1.15 million shares. Voya Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Bank Of Mellon reported 226,102 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 30,828 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 85,598 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Invesco has invested 0% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Morgan Stanley reported 7,168 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) for 22,573 shares. Teton Advsr owns 628,192 shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 49,664 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 430 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) accumulated 67 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Com Limited Liability Com owns 2.56 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Legal General Public Ltd Co owns 9,740 shares for 0% of their portfolio.