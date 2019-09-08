As Fluor New (FLR) Valuation Declined, Impala Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $10.28 Million; As Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) Market Valuation Rose, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Lifted by $2.01 Million Its Stake

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 108.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 285,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 548,404 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18 million, up from 262,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 2.09 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) by 47.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 501,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ambev Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 17.15 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (Adr) (NYSE:UBS) by 221,197 shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $29.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sa (Adr) (NYSE:TOT) by 104,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,380 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ITUB).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impala Asset Mgmt Lc has 548,404 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management LP accumulated 8,833 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited holds 8,044 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 534,229 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 7,965 were accumulated by Petrus Tru Lta. Metropolitan Life Communication New York owns 64,172 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Kentucky Retirement reported 0.02% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 6,669 shares in its portfolio. Tower Cap Limited (Trc) reported 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 644 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 77,820 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 35,402 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 249,760 shares to 197,680 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 195,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.63M shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

