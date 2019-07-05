As Fluor New (FLR) Stock Value Declined, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trimmed by $7.93 Million Its Holding; As Olin (OLN) Valuation Declined, Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Boosted Holding

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 119,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.82M, up from 996,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 932,543 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 90.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 220,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,718 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $836,000, down from 243,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 636,783 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Mngmt invested in 0.45% or 204,067 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 20,018 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp owns 0.08% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 168,705 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Atria Investments Lc holds 0.02% or 10,153 shares. Moreover, Bollard Grp Inc Llc has 0.02% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks invested in 0.01% or 11,700 shares. Covington Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Landscape Management Limited has 0.05% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Com has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 28,086 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 18,828 shares.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brief Commentary On Fluor Corporation’s (NYSE:FLR) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fluor: Poised For A Rebuild – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Fluor Crashed 21.3% in December – The Motley Fool” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fluor Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: DowDuPont Spinoff Leaping to the S&P 500, Inovio’s Partner Problems – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 34.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FLR’s profit will be $74.17 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -478.57% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 39,051 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $64.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,678 activity.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5,320 shares to 10,230 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 148,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 438,418 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 1.45M shares. 53,350 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. 30,970 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 308,756 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.4% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Td Asset Mngmt owns 23,804 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors reported 13,557 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 16.00 million shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 470 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca). Lpl holds 0% or 20,067 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Ameritas Invest Inc holds 0.05% or 48,248 shares.