As Fluor New (FLR) Shares Declined, Point72 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $9.45 Million; Marcato Capital Management LP Holding in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Has Trimmed by $9.90 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 286,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101,000, down from 289,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.45% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 4.64M shares traded or 77.93% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 67.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 618,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 300,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07 million, down from 919,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 655,059 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.05M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc. Eqis Management invested in 11,027 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gmt Capital Corporation holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 716,859 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 800,098 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Perritt Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 17,850 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 79,247 shares. Lakewood Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 1.22 million shares. Stifel Fin Corporation owns 79,944 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 117,100 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company reported 25,995 shares stake. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Hsbc Plc holds 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) or 19,641 shares.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.31M for 8.43 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLR’s profit will be $46.18 million for 14.36 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 201,673 shares to 204,832 shares, valued at $10.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 98,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).