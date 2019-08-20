As Fluor New (FLR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder St Germain D J Co Has Cut Holding by $521,136; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined While Hourglass Capital Decreased by $612,150 Its Holding

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 14,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 60,963 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 75,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 865,958 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 11,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 268,337 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, down from 279,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 7.29 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 52,598 shares to 141,200 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 47,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Advisors Ltd Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 5,541 shares. Moreover, Boston Common Asset Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,088 shares. Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Personal Financial Service stated it has 102,857 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Intrust Bancorp Na, Kansas-based fund reported 44,182 shares. Friess Ltd Llc holds 299,267 shares. Kings Point Management holds 1.63% or 151,830 shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd Llc reported 24,183 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il holds 0.5% or 261,175 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Paradigm Financial Advsrs Lc stated it has 98,016 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Montag A Associate invested in 314,000 shares. Cohen Mgmt Inc invested in 227,997 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Heritage Wealth reported 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20,481 shares to 58,221 shares, valued at $9.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 28,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Diversified Equity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 1,105 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc holds 1.11 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corp stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parsec Fin Mngmt invested in 66,429 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Horizon Llc has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Td Asset has 45,459 shares. Int Group has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Parkside Bancorporation Trust holds 0% or 115 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields reported 11,900 shares. M&T Bankshares invested in 12,719 shares. Massachusetts Ser Co Ma reported 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Bancshares Of Hawaii invested 0.05% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Raymond James And Associate holds 0.02% or 310,465 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 5,960 shares. Dupont Management accumulated 12,221 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.