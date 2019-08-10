As Fluor New (FLR) Share Value Declined, Pioneer Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $1.35 Million; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Rose, Bb&T Securities Decreased by $4.55 Million Its Holding

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 133,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 103,059 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, down from 236,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 5.94M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE’S B1 RATINGS AND WILL WITHDRAW ALL RATINGS; 05/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed King of Designer Handbag Becomes a Billionaire; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 07/05/2018 – HFF Advises Seaforth Land in £90.8M Acquisition Loan from Blackstone for CAA House, London; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 04/04/2018 – Blackstone Said to Consider Bid for Soros-Backed Hispania (Video); 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GATHERS $1.75 BILLION FOR INFRASTRUCTURE SECONDARIES; 21/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: After Hilton success, Blackstone makes $4.8B bid to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – Blackstone to embark on $4.6bn corporate shopping spree in Japan

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 37,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 144,510 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 181,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 2.57 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 08/02: (NCI) (CLDR) (SVMK) Higher; (GLUU) (NTAP) (MGI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fluor Stock Got Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluor slammed by big Q2 loss; withdraws earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 499,000 shares to 3.96M shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 184,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 6,669 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bancshares holds 0% or 190 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 9,050 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 32,192 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 288,981 shares stake. Two Sigma Securities Limited holds 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 13,683 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 17,961 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Holdings has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Bnp Paribas Asset reported 20,852 shares. 430,000 are owned by Calamos Advsrs Llc. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation holds 0.01% or 109,022 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Company owns 5,960 shares. 45,282 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Invests.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $706.85M for 20.15 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 14,934 shares to 82,833 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 29,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls accumulated 0.89% or 7,476 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 12,295 shares. Chem National Bank has 0.1% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mariner Ltd holds 0.02% or 44,585 shares. Moreover, Smithfield has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Ulysses Management owns 150,000 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Kcm Ltd Liability Company owns 13,073 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Grand Jean Cap Management owns 5.43% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 381,207 shares. The New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.04% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested in 18,000 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Financial Gp stated it has 392,000 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Tortoise Investment Management reported 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Washington National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 1,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 48,265 shares.