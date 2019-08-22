As Fluor New Com (FLR) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Stonebridge Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Gates Capital Management Trimmed Position in Mercer Intl (MERC) by $11.46 Million as Stock Price Declined

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New Com (FLR) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 28,313 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 51,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 2.27 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 881,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.26% . The hedge fund held 2.99M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.40 million, down from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mercer Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $740.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 142,497 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Claim Concerns Celgar Pulp Mil; 21/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C; 16/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

