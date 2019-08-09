As Fluor (FLR) Stock Declined, United Services Automobile Association Lowered Its Position; Fsi Group Has Lifted Its Holding in Keycorp New (KEY) by $3.03 Million as Stock Rose

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 50.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 70,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 67,905 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 138,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $19.21. About 1.65 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 71.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 201,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 482,733 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 280,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 3.69 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 20,345 shares to 36,586 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 25,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Inc stated it has 332 shares. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Ameriprise holds 132,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Insight 2811 holds 19,815 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 4.21 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Co accumulated 7,832 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 11,506 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 1,110 shares. Bogle Inv LP De reported 17,391 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd Liability holds 0% or 37,187 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 65,945 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv invested in 39,441 shares. 17,654 are held by Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Lesa Sroufe And, a Washington-based fund reported 82,834 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability stated it has 136,792 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 347 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Canandaigua Bancorp owns 10,624 shares. Etrade invested in 14,053 shares. 146,734 are held by Trexquant Inv Lp. Tci Wealth stated it has 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). New York-based Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Stifel stated it has 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Boston Ltd owns 76,877 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corporation has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Huntington Bancorporation reported 90,164 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 122,128 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 294,650 shares.

