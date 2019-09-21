As Fluor (FLR) Share Price Declined, Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Upped Its Position; Brf Sa (BRFS) Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Has Cut Position

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 105.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 12,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 24,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $812,000, up from 11,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 3.33 million shares traded or 29.33% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 68.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 3.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.61 million, down from 4.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 2.70 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 27/04/2018 – FORMER BRF CHAIRMAN DINIZ SAYS TOLD PARENTE CURRENT BRF MANAGEMENT ‘VERY COMPETENT’; 17/04/2018 – MAGGI: EXPECTATION IS THAT ALL BRF PLANTS EXPORTS ARE SUSPENDED; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds BRF S.A. Investors To Upcoming May 11, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline And Alerts Of New CEO Resignation; 11/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN FOOD PROCESSOR BRF TO KEEP LORIVAL LUZ AS CEO UNTIL CONCLUSION OF CORPORATE REORGANIZATION; 28/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO IS SAID TO MULL RESIGNATION, MOVE TO BRF: ESTADO; 05/03/2018 – BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 23/05/2018 – BRF:OTHER 9 PLANTS TO BE PARTIALLY OR COMPLETELY PARALYZED WED; 04/04/2018 – OFFICIAL CORRECTION-BRAZIL FOOD PROCESSOR BRF SAYS SENDING RIO VERDE, CARAMBEÍ PLANT WORKERS ON FURLOUGH STARTING IN MAY (NOT APRIL); 23/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS TRUCKERS’ PROTEST DISRUPTED DELIVERY OF ANIMAL FEED, HAMPERING NORMAL PRODUCTION AT ITS PLANTS – STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – PETROS IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES IN PETROBRAS, VALE, BRF: CIO

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,200 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,350 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl owns 613,793 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 1,925 shares. Huntington Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). California Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 280,260 shares. Carroll Associate owns 178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 204,680 shares. 26,641 are owned by Scotia Cap. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.09% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0.01% or 848,788 shares. Lpl Financial invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Invesco holds 0.01% or 1.68M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 172,800 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 53,915 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,918 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Natixis reported 694,536 shares stake.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.