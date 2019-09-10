As Fluidigm (FLDM) Stock Price Declined, Eam Investors Increased Its Holding by $1.95 Million; Eaton Vance Management Maintains Position in Chevron New (CVX)

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) by 63.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 149,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.45% . The institutional investor held 386,854 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 237,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Fluidigm Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 187,213 shares traded. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 94.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 07/03/2018 Fluidigm Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Mar. 14; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 13/03/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Exchange of Convertible Notes; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fluidigm Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLDM); 13/04/2018 – FLUIDIGM INTRODUCES MAXPAR IMMUNE MONITORING PANEL KIT; 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Rev $25.2M; 14/03/2018 – Fluidigm at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 6.1% to 29 Days; 19/03/2018 – Fluidigm Controller Jennifer Lee to Resign March 29

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 38,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.18M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $122.76. About 3.03M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3,309 shares to 6,395 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc. by 11,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,540 shares, and cut its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

More notable recent Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fluidigm down 9% as Q2 guidance fails to sway investors – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bill W. Colston Named to Fluidigm Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fluidigm Recognized as a Company to Watch in 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 2.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold FLDM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 94.53 million shares or 122.16% more from 42.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc has 2,221 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 548,410 shares. Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability Company invested 1.85% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). 15,944 are owned by Brown Advisory. Prescott Management Ltd Liability accumulated 46,000 shares. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) or 76,249 shares. Panagora Asset Inc owns 455,689 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 27,408 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) for 60,906 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) for 72,334 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Trexquant Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Aqr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) for 215,300 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Since June 12, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $13.76 million activity. Shares for $19,956 were sold by Levin Easterly Partners LLC. Linthwaite Stephen Christopher bought $22,077 worth of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 59,329 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Llc holds 57,053 shares. Wallington Asset Lc holds 2,117 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The California-based Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Edgestream Prns LP has 2,145 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bollard Group Lc reported 72,896 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd reported 89,541 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 71,368 shares. Stadion Money Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 8,112 shares. American Research Management stated it has 56,192 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Com Lc accumulated 2.84 million shares. Elm Advisors Ltd invested in 6,720 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 1.32 million shares. Willis Inv Counsel stated it has 155,994 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Gibson Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,539 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 1.56 million shares to 209,167 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 15,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.