As Flowserve (FLS) Valuation Rose, Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lifted Its Stake; Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder Barometer Capital Management Increased Its Position by $7.72 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 31,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40M, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 2.05M shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 198,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.02 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722.99M, up from 15.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 521,622 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.64 million shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $390.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 738,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm owns 136,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0% stake. Jane Street Group Limited Liability has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 60,991 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Gulf International National Bank (Uk) stated it has 30,767 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 231 shares. Synovus Fin Corp accumulated 4,558 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 124,407 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Aristotle Boston Limited Liability Corporation holds 54,647 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Da Davidson And Communications holds 0% or 6,175 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc reported 0.02% stake. Lord Abbett Com Limited Com holds 798,079 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Huber Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 287,300 shares to 106,100 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 23,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,373 shares, and cut its stake in Etfmg Prime Cyber Security Etf.