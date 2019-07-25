As Flowserve (FLS) Stock Rose, Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.90 Million; Seagate Technology (STX) Shareholder California State Teachers Retirement System Upped Position

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Seagate Technology (STX) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 19,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,522 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 54,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Seagate Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 1.53M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 86,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,887 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, down from 280,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 479,227 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory Lp owns 1,194 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 24,623 shares. First Fin In owns 990 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp owns 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 4,558 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 117 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.31% stake. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 111,117 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 8,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd invested in 166,020 shares or 0% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd has 63 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc holds 0% or 139,498 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Gateway Advisers Limited invested in 0% or 7,481 shares. Turtle Creek Asset invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 65,861 shares to 6.32 million shares, valued at $300.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 33,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX).

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flowserve Is Not Worth It – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Flowserve Corporation (FLS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Here’s Why It’s Worth Investing in Flowserve (FLS) Stock Now – Zacks.com” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 136.36% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLS’s profit will be $68.19M for 25.00 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Yields That Got Bigger Last Week – Nasdaq” on October 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, RCL, STX – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Much Can Seagate’s HDD Revenue Grow Over The Next Three Years? – Forbes” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why AMD and Nvidia Look Like Buys Over Intel, Micron, WD, Seagate – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate Technology Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 37,047 shares to 421,329 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,796 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99.91 million activity.