As Flowserve (FLS) Stock Price Rose, Spf Beheer Bv Has Upped Holding; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Lifted Stake in Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) as Market Value Rose

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 400,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.78M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 1.07M shares traded or 10.26% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 176,603 shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 33.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 02/04/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and its U.S. subsidiary Promius Pharma announce the filing of an NDA for its migraine candidate; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S HYDERABAD UNIT GETS FDA FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS; 16/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg in the U.S. Market; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS GETS EIR FROM US FDA FOR API CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS & DIVIDEND ON MAY 22, 2018; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL RETIRE ON MARCH 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Mezzion Wins Appellate Jurisdiction Fight Against Dr. Reddy’s

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

