As Flowserve (FLS) Stock Price Rose, Alpha Windward Has Lowered Position by $485,835; As Pdf Solutions (PDFS) Stock Rose, Harber Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $1.38 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 106,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% . The hedge fund held 583,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66M, down from 689,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pdf Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 3,930 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 27.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS)

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 96.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 9,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20,000, down from 10,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 46,243 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. FLS’s profit will be $73.46M for 21.37 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold FLS shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 125.32 million shares or 1.05% less from 126.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 25,290 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,514 shares. 27,858 were accumulated by Neville Rodie Shaw. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% stake. Cibc World Mkts reported 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 292,512 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com accumulated 11 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 69,132 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com has invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 135,185 shares. Royal London Asset invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 1,704 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 29,039 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $155.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4,840 shares to 4,969 shares, valued at $509,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 12,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold PDFS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 24.64 million shares or 6.58% more from 23.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Amp Capital Limited has 0% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 10,600 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Com, California-based fund reported 1,903 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 47,363 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 35,624 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 9,501 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 10,949 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 13,782 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 113,826 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon owns 315,142 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 920 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 2,083 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 43,522 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0% or 25,728 shares in its portfolio.

