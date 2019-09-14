As Flowserve (FLS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Golub Group Lowered Its Position by $17.29 Million; Otter Tail (OTTR) Holder First Washington Decreased Its Position as Shares Rose

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 71.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162,000, down from 10,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 78,293 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Co Requests Rate Review in South Dakota; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $1.90 TO $2.05, EST. $1.93; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Declares Dividend of 3.35c; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q EPS 66c; 15/03/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER AND IDAHO’S FIRST LADY MOURN THE PASSING OF BARBARA BUSH; 21/05/2018 – Otter Tail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Will Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – UBS Fights Harry the Otter for Soccer Prediction Crown; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Company requests rate review in South Dakota

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 332,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 816,148 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.00 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 1.03M shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold FLS shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 125.32 million shares or 1.05% less from 126.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation holds 425,922 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 13,362 were accumulated by Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc. Rampart Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 29,039 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 175 shares. First Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 292,512 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 39,275 shares. Spf Beheer Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.69M shares. Logan Cap Management Inc reported 33,754 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 1.66M shares. Colonial Trust Advsrs accumulated 47,094 shares. Amp Capital Limited invested 0.04% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 15,521 shares to 73,798 shares, valued at $19.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. FLS’s profit will be $73.46M for 21.67 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold OTTR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.66 million shares or 2.56% more from 17.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 10,602 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 4.07M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management accumulated 5,577 shares. State Street Corp holds 868,301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Quantbot Techs Lp reported 500 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 23,977 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 56,098 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 12,944 shares. Sei Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). M&T National Bank accumulated 10,658 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 323,778 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 69,886 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 56,584 shares or 0% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fin Incorporated has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR).

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $202.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 5,000 shares to 26,520 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 58,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.