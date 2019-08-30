As Flowserve (FLS) Shares Rose, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Trimmed Its Holding; Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Holder V3 Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 255,931 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 12,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 117,479 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, down from 129,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 386,125 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 286,371 shares to 3.68M shares, valued at $294.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ship Finance International L (NYSE:SFL) by 29,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,469 shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & stated it has 127,166 shares. Citigroup holds 83,083 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 15,848 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beck Mack And Oliver reported 0.02% stake. Macquarie Gru stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 747,292 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 21,364 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 20,756 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 1.71M shares. First Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 12.51M shares or 1.53% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Services has invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Private Advisor Gp Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

