As Flowserve (FLS) Shares Rose, Holder Davidson Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Holding; Edgewood Management Trimmed Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $3.77 Million

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 6,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 340,137 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35 million, up from 333,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 289,561 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 19,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 139,931 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.58 million, down from 159,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $200.84. About 7.98 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/03/2018 – Apple is designing and testing screens -Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and screens that curve inward gradually from top to bottom for; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De invested in 14,497 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 11,073 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 40,641 shares. Synovus holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 4,558 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 24,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Commerce Lc has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Huber Capital Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Westfield Mngmt Communications Ltd Partnership owns 1.15M shares. Cubic Asset Lc has invested 0.06% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Arcadia Management Corporation Mi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 2,000 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 60,016 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Llc accumulated 0.02% or 13,362 shares. Contravisory Investment Incorporated accumulated 8,234 shares. 187,530 were reported by State Teachers Retirement.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) by 4,547 shares to 108,253 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 699,086 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flowserve enters contract with Shell Australia – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flowserve Is Not Worth It – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Flowserve, Sees Sustained EPS Growth Through 2022 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve +9% following strong Q1 earnings, improved margins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple Analyst: Tariff ‘Gut Punch’ Is ‘Mini Wrench’ In iPhone Demand Story – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Ahead of End-of-Month Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Invsts Ltd De has 0.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 111,563 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Company accumulated 6,004 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Columbus Hill Management Lp holds 1.32% or 76,854 shares. Moreover, Boys Arnold And Communications has 3.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westover Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,687 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma invested in 17,818 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt has 10,658 shares. Diker Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,128 shares. Quantum Cap reported 11,391 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Jmg Finance Group Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Accredited Investors has invested 2.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 107,355 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel holds 1.54% or 13,876 shares. Moreover, Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd has 6.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 127,053 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And owns 167,819 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio.