As Flowserve (FLS) Share Value Rose, Quantres Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Stake by $594,000; Kings Point Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Cott Que (COT) by $469,840 as Share Value Declined

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,400 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 738,330 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 33,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,053 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 52,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 679,765 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 136.36% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLS’s profit will be $68.19M for 24.95 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Encana Signs Agreement to Sell its Arkoma Basin Natural Gas Assets – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Sanjay Chowbey as President, Aftermarket Services & Solutions – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flowserve +9% following strong Q1 earnings, improved margins – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve Is Not Worth It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 5,400 shares to 8,300 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,500 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Bancorporation reported 4,679 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 24,623 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 17,605 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Heartland Advisors invested in 0.77% or 231,289 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 11 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 8,795 shares. Causeway Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 1.64% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 3.60M shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 178,705 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 31,361 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Geode Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Cipher Cap Lp holds 5,790 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 2,403 are owned by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,997 shares to 116,691 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,439 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cott Announces Upcoming Investor Day – PRNewswire” on March 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cott Announces the Sale of its Soft Drink Concentrate Production Business and RCI International Division to Refresco in an All-Cash Transaction – PRNewswire” published on February 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cott names former GNC executive its new global chief information officer – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cott Announces Acquisition of Mountain Valley Spring Company – PR Newswire” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Costco Wholesale, Foot Locker, Cott, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, BlackRock Capital Investment, and MGP Ingredients â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 15, 2019.