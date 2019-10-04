As Flowserve (FLS) Share Value Rose, Golub Group Lowered by $17.29 Million Its Position; As Sealed Air New (SEE) Shares Declined, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Lowered Position

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 332,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 816,148 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.00M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 3.03M shares traded or 184.48% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 44.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 19,248 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $815,000, down from 34,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 748,243 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We’re Excited To See How Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,837 shares to 86,062 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO).

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SEE’s profit will be $98.90M for 15.67 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FLS shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 125.32 million shares or 1.05% less from 126.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Com invested in 0.23% or 276,349 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 222,751 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.04% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc owns 870,788 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Co owns 11,073 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 108,601 shares. Westpac Corporation invested in 8,353 shares. 4,500 were reported by Bluestein R H. M&T Retail Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 81,852 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 194,857 shares. Pnc Finance Serv Group holds 0% or 16,403 shares. 1.47 million are held by Northern Corp. 32,550 were reported by Woodstock Corp. Prudential Incorporated stated it has 118,523 shares.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,130 shares to 295,163 shares, valued at $51.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. FLS’s profit will be $73.46M for 19.59 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Flowserve Announces Dates for First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Flowserve Chief Executive Officer Scott Rowe to Present at Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: Large DFW company seals deal to expand its HQ, add jobs – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: February 14, 2019.