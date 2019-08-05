As Flowserve (FLS) Share Price Rose, Spf Beheer Bv Increased by $18.04 Million Its Holding; Central Securities (CET) Share Price Rose While Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.02 Million

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.65. About 6,378 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 400,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.78 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 1.55 million shares traded or 62.41% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 35,476 shares to 631,652 shares, valued at $43.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 86,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI) by 25,267 shares to 54,258 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Select Tax (NYSE:NXR) by 29,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.