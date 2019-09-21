As Flowserve (FLS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Golub Group Has Trimmed Stake; Commerce Bank Increases Holding in Mastercard (MA)

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 332,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 816,148 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.00M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 698,255 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 5,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 115,124 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.45 million, up from 110,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 4.18M shares traded or 22.82% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $6.66 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 859,415 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Wespac Advisors Limited Company holds 2,240 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 1.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 843,815 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,340 shares. Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.54% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 17,335 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management has 3.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 31,414 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0.33% or 134,719 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 31,470 shares. World has 22.97 million shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Lc invested in 1,959 shares. New England Investment And Retirement Inc invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Davy Asset Limited invested in 0.47% or 5,464 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hemenway Tru Lc stated it has 3.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hwg Holding LP has invested 0.91% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 7,449 shares to 17,547 shares, valued at $737,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,020 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,786 shares to 20,725 shares, valued at $38.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

