As Flowserve (FLS) Market Value Rose, Holder New South Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Forest Hill Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in Investar Hldg (ISTR) by $621,000

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 286,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 313,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 142,495 shares traded or 853.08% up from the average. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 48,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 356,391 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.78 million, down from 405,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 696,893 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

More notable recent Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend Nasdaq:ISTR – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investar Holding Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investar Holding Corporation Announces Acquisition Approvals Nasdaq:ISTR – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investar Bank Adds Executive to Lead Newest Division – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 08, 2018.

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.87M for 12.04 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold FLS shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 125.32 million shares or 1.05% less from 126.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Lp stated it has 114,830 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) or 600 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 11 shares. M&T Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 4,609 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communications Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 85,145 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt accumulated 33,754 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 14,151 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 6,536 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Fjarde Ap holds 0.06% or 95,339 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited invested in 69,610 shares. D E Shaw Company Incorporated owns 155,205 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Lc owns 13,362 shares. 4,575 are held by Cubic Asset.

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. FLS’s profit will be $73.45M for 21.17 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.