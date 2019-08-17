As Flowers Foods (FLO) Valuation Rose, Tnb Financial Trimmed by $871,395 Its Position; As Brunswick (BC) Valuation Declined, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $7.75 Million

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 69.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 154,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 67,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 1.22M shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 41,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 726,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, down from 767,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 3.81 million shares traded or 221.46% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 27,959 shares to 174,909 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 22,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Flowers Foods Declares Dividend – PRNewswire" on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Dividend Stock Analysis: Flowers Foods – Seeking Alpha" published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Superior Industries International leads consumer gainers; The Kraft Heinz and Flowers Foods among losers – Seeking Alpha" on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Flowers Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Flowers Foods: Wrong Bake – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 1,122 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 321,928 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 45,208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 9,925 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). North Carolina-based Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.42% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Crawford Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.12% stake. Southeast Asset Advsrs reported 12.18% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 33,806 shares. 287,771 are owned by Sei. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 129,551 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 5,562 shares. 719,891 are owned by Ameriprise Inc. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,098 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 870 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: "M&A wrap: Highlander, Evans Food, Wind Point, Mill Rock, TA, Apax – Mergers & Acquisitions" on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com" published on August 05, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: "M&A wrap: Nike, Celect, Bonaccord, Wafra, AEI, Genstar, Hackman Capital – Mergers & Acquisitions" on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Brunswick (BC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on July 25, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com's news article titled: "wrap: KKR, Campbell, DoorDash, Caviar, Watermill, LLR, Arnott's, FP | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions" with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 502,800 shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 21,822 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 141,584 shares. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 8,000 shares. Brown Advisory Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 26,735 shares. New England Research & Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Corp owns 200,885 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Llc reported 326,698 shares stake. 75,906 are held by Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. Somerset Communications accumulated 8,734 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 2,018 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 95,469 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).