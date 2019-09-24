As Flowers Foods (FLO) Stock Value Rose, Legal & General Group Plc Has Lifted Holding by $4.64 Million; Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Position Boosted by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 66.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 201,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 507,299 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.81M, up from 305,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 39,689 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 32,799 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, up from 30,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $153.68. About 95,043 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $991.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares to 399,855 shares, valued at $53.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 527,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,300 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,250 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.22% or 77,981 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 3,095 shares. Bamco Ny owns 344 shares. The Illinois-based Mendel Money Mgmt has invested 1.69% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Frontier Inv invested in 7,699 shares. Stearns Finance Ser Gp invested 0.13% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Barr E S & Communication reported 0.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 57,417 are owned by First Manhattan Communications. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 44 shares or 0% of the stock. Bokf Na invested in 0.08% or 23,025 shares. Pennsylvania reported 15,433 shares. Cetera Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 8,474 shares. Central Bank And Communication holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 4,213 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold FLO shares while 87 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 133.48 million shares or 0.42% less from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 354,193 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication has 0% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Southeast Asset Advisors Inc owns 2.12 million shares for 12.91% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co owns 161,290 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 564 shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 36,122 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 1.23 million shares. Brown Advisory owns 91,353 shares. 5,510 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma. Strs Ohio holds 26,388 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De has 938,052 shares. Convergence Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 6,555 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) reported 13,582 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 118,245 shares or 0% of all its holdings.