As Flowers Foods (FLO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Tnb Financial Decreased by $871,395 Its Holding; Westchester Capital Management Has Decreased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $1.32 Million as Share Value Declined

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 41,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 726,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49M, down from 767,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 1.29 million shares traded or 11.38% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FLO’s profit will be $49.01 million for 24.78 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,310 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech Inc invested 0.04% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). 36,003 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 133 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 1,431 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.09% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). 49,256 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated. Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 7,542 shares. 792,857 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group. Moors & Cabot holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 22,114 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp reported 0.05% stake. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 21,175 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 14,986 shares to 138,123 shares, valued at $11.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company has 2.95% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 153,730 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 9,517 shares. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has invested 5.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). M&R Cap Mngmt invested in 0.19% or 14,639 shares. Delta Mgmt Lc holds 90,865 shares or 3.16% of its portfolio. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oakworth Capital has 27,015 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited holds 28.30M shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Westwood Holdings Gp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 55,683 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 23,550 shares. Chatham Grp Inc holds 3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 215,961 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 4,287 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs owns 7,578 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Somerset Tru holds 120,675 shares or 3.43% of its portfolio. Narwhal Mngmt holds 1.84% or 156,723 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

