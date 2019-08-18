As Flowers Foods (FLO) Stock Rose, Holder Tnb Financial Has Lowered Its Stake; Hanson Mcclain Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 41,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 726,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, down from 767,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 3.81 million shares traded or 224.21% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 45,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 51,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gibson Cap Ltd has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,539 shares. Hamilton Point Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1.4% or 25,461 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has 31,681 shares. Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 0.93% or 49,235 shares. Citadel Lc owns 1.03 million shares. Vision Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Deprince Race & Zollo, a Florida-based fund reported 342,083 shares. Smith Chas P Pa Cpas reported 240,518 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.59% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stillwater Investment Llc invested in 0.14% or 2,834 shares. Affinity Investment Ltd Company accumulated 85,700 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Korea Inv Corporation owns 1.58M shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has invested 0.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Proffitt Goodson Incorporated accumulated 376 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 84,576 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 7,708 shares to 89,152 shares, valued at $13.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded by 391,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 189,403 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 110,371 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 321,928 shares. Moreover, Grassi Invest Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 10,000 shares. Moreover, Ww Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% or 211,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0.01% or 114,176 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 96,484 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 49,100 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Amer Mngmt Com invested in 44,027 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Hamlin Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.99M shares. Thomasville Bankshares holds 2.86% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) or 726,416 shares.

