As Flowers Foods (FLO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Willis Investment Counsel Decreased Position by $476,974; Pembroke Management LTD Boosted Biotelemetry (BEAT) Position by $7.02 Million

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 20,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 13,882 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $323,000, down from 34,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 597,815 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 77.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 146,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 334,381 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10 million, up from 188,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.23. About 176,435 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold FLO shares while 87 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 133.48 million shares or 0.42% less from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.1% or 43,216 shares. Maverick holds 0.08% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) or 225,190 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 1.78M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Comm has 0% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 5,639 shares. 40,545 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Co. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.05% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Thomasville State Bank accumulated 733,389 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability accumulated 590,500 shares. Atwood Palmer reported 6,362 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 161,290 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 7,653 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc invested in 126,845 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Moreover, Raymond James Svcs has 0% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 45,390 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 302,533 shares.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 204,719 shares to 245,444 shares, valued at $25.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 139,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FLO’s profit will be $48.65M for 24.73 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold BEAT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 30.15 million shares or 2.20% more from 29.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 13,855 shares. Focused Wealth Management owns 1,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 51,095 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 8,783 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated owns 1,086 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi has 600 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 5,410 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel stated it has 29,155 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs invested in 0.1% or 42,330 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 22,267 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 262 shares. Globeflex Cap LP holds 0.2% or 20,017 shares. Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability Company holds 4.34% or 53,023 shares in its portfolio.

