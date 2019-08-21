As Flir Systems (MASI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Stake by $432,494; As Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Price Rose, Punch & Associates Investment Management Lowered by $1.35 Million Its Stake

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (MASI) by 56.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 9,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 7,108 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 16,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $151.14. About 205,533 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 64,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 448,310 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49 million, down from 512,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $655.57M market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 76,361 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 100,636 shares to 492,093 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dlh Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 84,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Tekla Healthcare Invs (NYSE:HQH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Group holds 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 141,842 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 11,133 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 14,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 199,600 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 9,100 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 84,003 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 384 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt invested in 4,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 13,507 shares. D E Shaw And reported 80,049 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon stated it has 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Albert D Mason stated it has 25,955 shares. Barclays Plc reported 17,389 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 23 selling transactions for $10.12 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $270,490.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clough Prns Lp owns 0.15% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 12,000 shares. Bessemer has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Caprock Gp reported 2,155 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1,035 are held by Huntington Bank. Comerica National Bank holds 0.03% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) or 31,528 shares. American International Group Inc holds 0.05% or 97,793 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Ftb Advsrs owns 177 shares. The Michigan-based World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 8,881 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 7,549 shares. 64,972 are held by Putnam Investments Ltd Co. Point72 Asset Management L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 69,519 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 11,105 shares. 4,524 are held by Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:TISI) by 121,844 shares to 131,796 shares, valued at $18.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FARO) by 14,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Codexis Inc (NYSE:GPS).