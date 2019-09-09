As Flir Systems (FLIR) Valuation Declined, Parametric Portfolio Associates Raised Holding by $671,818; Ntv Asset Management Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.21 Million

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 25.93M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 14,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 539,847 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.69 million, up from 525,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 360,174 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.82% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Fenimore Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 2.48% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 26,581 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 7,496 shares. Hillsdale Inv holds 9,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 26,012 shares. Calamos Ltd Company accumulated 93,538 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Merchants has invested 0.47% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Magnetar Limited Liability Company owns 4,453 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 116 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 16,531 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Dubuque Bank & Tru reported 70 shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Reit (NYSE:PEB) by 12,581 shares to 292,221 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 163,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V Shs Class A (NASDAQ:YNDX).

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FLIR TrafiData solution for smart cities – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HEICO (HEI) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, FY19 View Up – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Flir Systems (FLIR) Down 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple broke Chinese labor laws – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Semis, Apple gain on tariff news – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Apple Card: It ‘Just Works’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3.54% or 133,355 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 5.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited holds 2.43% or 91,163 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Ltd has 78,215 shares for 6.45% of their portfolio. Sfmg Llc reported 51,224 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Burns J W And Com holds 105,328 shares or 4.88% of its portfolio. 26,200 are owned by Ferox Capital Mgmt L P. 10 accumulated 3,847 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 42,874 are owned by American Money Mgmt Ltd Liability. Inspirion Wealth Limited Com owns 1.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,719 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 16,568 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Hodges Cap Mngmt reported 24,217 shares. Dodge Cox, a California-based fund reported 12,400 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 338.51 million shares. Ftb Advisors holds 1.66% or 109,479 shares.