As Flir Systems (FLIR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Raised Stake; Carderock Capital Management Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $2.05 Million

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 17,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,373 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 27,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.18M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 28,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 707,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.68M, up from 678,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 390,751 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 134,860 shares to 162,373 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 21,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,390 shares, and cut its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLB, GWW, FLIR – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Down 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: FLIR Systems – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Foot Locker, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 23 – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.