As Flir Systems (FLIR) Shares Declined, Holder Qci Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Tieton Capital Management Position in Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Has Lifted by $320,780

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 7,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 140,491 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 133,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 247,901 shares traded or 23.63% up from the average. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital takes 6 pct stake in specialty glass maker Apogee; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $353.5M, EST. $363.3M; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.30 TO $3.50; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – FOURTH-QUARTER SEGMENT BACKLOG WAS $405.7 MLN; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.43-Adj EPS $3.63; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 97.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 223,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 5,428 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294,000, down from 228,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 733,872 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01 million for 22.53 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

