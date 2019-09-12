As Flir Sys (FLIR) Valuation Declined, Broadview Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $1.75 Million; As Stifel Finl (SF) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowered Position by $1.08 Million

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 40.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 32,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 112,075 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06M, up from 79,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 200,164 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 18,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 103,369 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11M, down from 121,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.55. About 187,027 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $323.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 8,625 shares to 55,600 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 24,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,286 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION).

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SF’s profit will be $100.20 million for 10.16 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.