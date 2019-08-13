As Flir Sys (FLIR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $935,300; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position by $908,248

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 169,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, down from 189,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 495,956 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 10,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 56,470 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 46,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $98.25. About 2.11M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01M for 20.03 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 110,200 shares to 224,000 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). World Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 8,408 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has 0.02% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 53,727 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 7,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Magnetar Fincl Llc holds 0.01% or 4,453 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 33,897 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 6,011 shares. Bluemountain Cap Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 39,915 are held by Reliant Mngmt Ltd Liability. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co owns 544 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.05% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). First Mercantile Tru accumulated 5,350 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 305 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Inc has 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 182,256 shares to 347,176 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 45,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

