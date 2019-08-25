As Flir Sys (FLIR) Share Price Declined, Holder Diam Company LTD Lowered by $9.52 Million Its Stake; Aviva Plc Position In Realty Income (O) Was Has Increased

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 68.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 202,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 93,583 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 296,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 1.33 million shares traded or 68.17% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 56,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 168,002 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36M, up from 111,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.26 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 44,470 shares to 67,725 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.52M shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 178,960 shares to 217,762 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 111,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.00M for 19.90 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.