As Flir Sys Com (FLIR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Cut Holding by $689,490; As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Declined, Dock Street Asset Management Has Lifted Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc Com (FLIR) by 83.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 14,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141,000, down from 17,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 473,043 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $183.18. About 8.82M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp Com (NYSE:MFC) by 42,525 shares to 382,923 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 525 shares. 62,361 were accumulated by Victory Capital Management. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 7,172 shares. State Street Corp holds 5.48M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Sprucegrove Inv Limited reported 169,200 shares stake. 25,767 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Us National Bank De holds 125,592 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 260,378 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Lc holds 0.33% or 1.10M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 60,862 shares. The New York-based Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Moreover, Pittenger & Anderson Inc has 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 800 shares. Asset Management One Limited invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Bb&T Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12,655 shares.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $75.92M for 22.00 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 13, 2019 : HLT, TEVA, GPN, CBRE, GOLD, TECK, CVE, IPG, GLPI, BKI, DISH, FLIR – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “FLIR Systems Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FLIR TrafiData solution for smart cities – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chinese antitrust regulator starts NVDA-MLNX review – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Micron Stock Still Has Plenty of Room to Run in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Does Nvidia Make Money? – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Is Supposed to Be Hot, But Itâ€™s Leaving Investors Cold – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 Powers World’s Fastest Laptop â€” ASUS ProArt StudioBook One – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Research (NYSE:FDS) by 3,231 shares to 45,664 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,819 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global.