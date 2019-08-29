As Flextronics Intl LTD F (FLEX) Valuation Declined, Holder Lesa Sroufe & Co Decreased Stake; Steinberg Global Asset Management Holds Holding in Ensign Group (ENSG)

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Flextronics Intl Ltd F (FLEX) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 35,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 290,429 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 325,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Flextronics Intl Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 2.39M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM E-L; 15/05/2018 – Flex Logix Co-Founders Awarded Interconnect Patent For Connecting Any Kind Of RAM Between eFPGA Cores To Create Application-Optimized eFPGA Arrays; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PLANS TO BUY PCB ASSETS FROM FLEX; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Flex Acq Hldg Rtgs Unfctd By Waddington Grp Acq; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 22/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Synthes, Inc.- Flex Arm Product Usage: The Synthes Flex Arm is a component of the Synthes Minimally Invasive Su; 26/04/2018 – FLEX SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 26C, EST. 31C

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 39,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 92,064 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 52,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 92,598 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 42,046 shares to 28,965 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,056 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 821,530 shares. James Inv Rech Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 13,745 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Shelton Capital Mgmt invested 0.02% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 29,727 shares. Renaissance Techs has 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 132,000 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 35,600 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 0% or 352 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 60,160 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). 15,908 were accumulated by Mason Street Limited Co. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 38,900 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 1,750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 30th – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Senior Housing Communities – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ensign Group (ENSG): Attractive Stock to Own – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Lc owns 0.2% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 2.06 million shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 16,909 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 172 shares. Factory Mutual Ins reported 3.18 million shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 293,605 shares. Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.01% or 128,907 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 39,423 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 331 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.3% or 4.49 million shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Aviva Plc has 1.24M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Glenview Management Limited Liability Company reported 20.54M shares stake. Trellus Ltd Llc holds 72,300 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.38 million for 10.43 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.