As Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Valuation Declined, Clearline Capital LP Has Lifted Position; As Benefitfocus (BNFT) Shares Declined, Selz Capital Has Boosted Holding by $2.71 Million

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 63.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 353,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 910,542 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.20 million, up from 556,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.54M market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 503,050 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 16/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: 74% of Patients Received Second Admin of ZILRETTA Between Weeks 16 and 24; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 186.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 100,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The hedge fund held 154,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, up from 53,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $727.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.13. About 161,020 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 14/03/2018 Benefitfocus 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.65, REV VIEW $254.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q REV. $66.8M, EST. $66.5M; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $279.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q REV. $62.4M, EST. $58.5M; 04/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 04/04/2018 – State of Employee Benefits Regional Report Reveals Widening Range of Consumer-Directed Benefits Offerings; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Loss/Shr 44c

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $204.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 92,952 shares to 109,019 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 22,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,920 shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne.

Investors sentiment is 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 15 investors sold FLXN shares while 24 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.64 million shares or 5.82% less from 32.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside State Bank Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 280 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 4,108 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 356,967 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Gagnon Limited Liability Co has 2.82% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 401,648 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Sei Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Wasatch Advsrs Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 1.09 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 0% or 10,455 shares. Intl Grp Inc holds 0% or 21,477 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt accumulated 96,784 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Invest Limited Com holds 0% or 14,280 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Mngmt Gp owns 568,876 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 14,637 are held by Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 52,004 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $175,363 activity. $27,627 worth of stock was bought by Arkowitz David on Friday, May 31. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $101,120 was bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN. 2,317 shares were bought by Clayman Michael D., worth $25,136.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.67, from 2.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold BNFT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 0.45% less from 31.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Geode Capital Management Llc invested in 364,993 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 113,078 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0.01% or 88,662 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 38,292 shares. Gagnon Llc holds 25,181 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Tikvah Management Limited Liability invested in 720,850 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 45,622 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Cap Mngmt Co Limited Co holds 2.10M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 33,526 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Co. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,418 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 11,707 shares. Qs Invsts Llc has invested 0.01% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT).

