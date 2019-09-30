As Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Snow Capital Management LP Upped Position; As Lear (LEA) Market Value Declined, Skba Capital Management Boosted Holding

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 70,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 140,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 347,256 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC – ARKOWITZ SUCCEEDS FREDERICK DRISCOLL; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 16/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 69.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 114,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.95 million, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.14. About 346,377 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Global Slowdown To Hurt Lear Corporationâ€™s Top Line – Forbes” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lear -3% after industry slowdown dents earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Domino’s Doubles Down on Tech to Outpace the Competition – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $625.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 27,400 shares to 133,036 shares, valued at $12.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,710 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Lc owns 49,090 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 655,710 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Canandaigua Natl Bank & Tru stated it has 2,983 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 43,332 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,617 shares. 23,137 are held by Franklin Resources. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 7,500 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc holds 8,931 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 4,708 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 5,488 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 19,911 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 12,594 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 7 were reported by Nomura Hldgs. Minnesota-based Foundry Prns Ltd Company has invested 0.42% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Dupont Cap Corporation has 0.07% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 23,499 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,363 activity. COLELLA SAMUEL D also bought $21,480 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) on Thursday, August 8. On Thursday, May 23 MERRIFIELD C ANN bought $101,120 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 8,000 shares. Clayman Michael D. had bought 2,317 shares worth $25,136 on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FLXN) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks With Rising Expectations – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa – GlobeNewswire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN): When Will It Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BTE, BRSS, WVE and FLXN among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 15 investors sold FLXN shares while 24 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.64 million shares or 5.82% less from 32.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 3,759 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). 1,700 are owned by Numerixs Inv Tech. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 18,474 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tpg Group Inc Holdings (Sbs) Advsrs Inc owns 936,507 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 0% or 94,808 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Ltd stated it has 840,650 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 4,108 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). The New York-based Gagnon Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). New York-based Rafferty Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 600,603 shares. Nomura Inc accumulated 22,349 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 32,050 shares to 6,211 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 36,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,933 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).